Azerbaijan to provide 1,500 apartments to martyrs’ families, war veterans in 2022

A total of 1,500 apartments will be provided to martyrs’ families and war veterans in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Vusal Nasirli said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a ceremony to give out 100 apartments to families of martyrs and war veterans, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has provided 200 apartments to martyrs’ families and war veterans.

To date, more than 12,500 families of martyrs and war veterans have been given out apartments or private houses by the Azerbaijani state.

News.Az