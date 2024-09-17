Azerbaijan to showcase tourism potential at Tashkent international fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will join the Tashkent International Tourism Fair, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from November 21 to 23.

The exhibition will highlight Azerbaijan's tourism potential and opportunities, News.Az reports, citing State Tourism Agency.From January to August of this year, approximately 30,000 tourists from Uzbekistan visited Azerbaijan, marking a 20.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

