Azerbaijan, Türkiye inkcooperation protocol on the "KAAN" project

Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan and Türkiye's "Turkish Aerospace" (TUSAS) company signed a cooperation protocol on the "KAAN" project, News.az reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev, and by Türkiye, Temel Kotil, the general manager of TUSAS, and Haluk Görgun, the head of the Defense Industry Department under the President of Türkiye.

According to the protocol, it is planned to train engineers within the framework of the production of national fighter planes of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

News.Az