Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss strengthening scientific and educational ties

Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, met on Friday with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, to discuss expanding cooperation in the fields of science and education.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations and explored future opportunities for joint initiatives in research, innovation, and academic exchange, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Both parties expressed interest in fostering institutional partnerships between universities, supporting student mobility programs, and enhancing collaboration in scientific research and technological development.

The discussions reflect a shared commitment to strengthening ties between Azerbaijani and Ukrainian academic institutions amid broader regional cooperation efforts.

