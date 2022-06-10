Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UN ink MoU

The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan and the UN, Chairman of State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev tweeted, News.az reports.

"Today the Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan represented by the State Customs Committee and the UN represented by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism," the chairman wrote.


