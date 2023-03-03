Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum opens in Tashkent (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum has been solemnly opened in Uzbekistan.

The opening ceremony of the museum, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani and Uzbek state officials, who familiarized themselves with different sections and exhibits of the museum, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center told News.Az.

Opening the event, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent Samir Abbasov informed the visitors about the museum, as well as the historical and brotherly relations between the two countries` peoples and states.

Speaking about brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Samir Abbasov noted that "Azerbaijan always pays special attention to the bilateral relations with Uzbekistan and the high-level reciprocal visits and meetings of heads of states are very important in terms of strengthening the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The museum contains corners, stands and unique exhibits reflecting the two nation`s common values, state symbols, maps, national garments, national musical instruments, as well as interesting publications reflecting the historical friendship of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Busts and personal belongings of the famous Azerbaijani figures, who took an active part in the social and cultural life of Uzbekistan, were presented in the section of the museum called "Well-known Azerbaijanis in Uzbekistan".

The event featured speeches by Uzbek and Azerbaijani official figures, who described the Friendship Museum as “a demonstrator of cultural and literary relations between the two brotherly countries”.

The Museum of Friendship also features photos of meetings of Azerbaijani and Uzbek presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as their remarks on the historical friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

