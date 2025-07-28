Azerbaijan, Vatican discuss religious cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 28, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions, met with Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute for the Secretary of State of the Holy See.

During the meeting, the officials praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, underscoring the significance of mutual cooperation in promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Ramin Mammadov provided an overview of the Azerbaijani state policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, which is aimed at safeguarding religious diversity and interreligious harmony in the country, as well as providing financial and moral support to the religious communities, and ensuring the restoration of religious and cultural monuments.

He also highlighted the restoration projects of the religious and cultural monuments in Vatican implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation led by Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, adding that these efforts indicate a profound respect for the common heritage of humanity.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra hailed the development of relations between Vatican and Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of efforts aimed at advancing peace and mutual understanding. He particularly outlined the projects implemented by Azerbaijani First Vice-President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, serving to safeguard global cultural, historical, and religious heritage, as well as foster intercultural and interreligious ties.

News.Az