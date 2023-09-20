Azerbaijan was obliged to take local anti-terrorist measures: Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was obliged to take local limited anti-terrorist measures in its Garabagh region, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"We were concerned about the growing escalation caused by the intransigent position of the Armenian side. Regretfully, this escalation had to result in local limited counter-terrorism measures, which the Azerbaijan side was obliged to take,” Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev as he informed the media about the latest situation in the region at a briefing held for diplomatic corps accredited.

"The origin, the cause of this is well known. Regretfully, the Armenian side chose to play for time and thus waste the valuable time, almost three years immediately after hostilities ended in November 2020," Rzayev added.

News.Az