Azerbaijan will amend legislation in ICT field: Minister

The current legislation in the field of ICT will be amended in Azerbaijan, the country’s minister of digital development and transport said on Tuesday.

Minister Rashad Nabiyev made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to the establishment of Caucasus Ventures, the first venture fund in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

He noted that very important steps will be taken for startups and ICT companies in the country.

Nabiyev said that a set of important documents is being developed in relation to social security payments, income tax, dividend tax and other taxes.

“We are sure that this change will contribute to the development of the market and the ecosystem,” the minister added.

