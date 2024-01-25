Azerbaijan will develop bill "On international private law"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will prepare a bill “On private international law”.

The issue is reflected in a decree on the application of the law of Azerbaijan “On arbitration” No. 1077-VIQ dated December 26, 2023 and the settlement of some issues in this regard signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers, within six months, must prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan a draft of a new law of Azerbaijan “On international private law”, taking into account international norms and principles, as well as progressive foreign experience.

