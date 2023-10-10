Azerbaijan will ensure all rights and security of persons who will become its citizens: Parliament speaker

Azerbaijan will ensure all the rights and security of persons who will become its citizens, said Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova as she met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Alfred-Robert Simonis, News.Az reports.

Noting that the anti-terrorist measures achieved their goals in less than 24 hours, Speaker Gafarova emphasized that the illegal formations of the separatist regime had been destroyed and Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty.

“The reintegration process of the ethnic Armenians of the Karabakh region has already started. In a short span of time, three meetings of the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani government with the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh were held. All the rights and security of persons who will become citizens of Azerbaijan will be ensured,” the speaker added.

