Azerbaijan will not miss historic chance for regional peace and reintegration: Minister

Azerbaijan will not miss the historic opportunity for peace and reintegration in the region, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan is also determined to promote the agenda of normalization of its relations with Armenia, as well as the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said as he addressed the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Shusha, News.Az reports.

The minister, speaking about the local anti-terrorist measures that put an end to the provocations of the Armenian separatist troops, which posed a threat to the peaceful and reintegration processes in the region, noted that now the process of reintegration of the Armenian population living in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region is underway.

News.Az