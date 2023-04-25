Azerbaijan works on digitalization of labor relations field - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population is working on the digitalization of the sphere of labor relations, Minister Sahil Babayev said at the event themed "Heydar Aliyev and Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan", News.az reports.

According to him, over the past five years, pensions in Azerbaijan have increased by 2.5 times, and salaries by more than 2 times. The reforms carried out in the country in recent years have covered over 40 percent of the country's population.

"A lot of work is being done to increase employment in the country, as well as to ensure transparency in doing business. Over the past 5 years, 382,000 citizens have been employed. In addition, over the past three months we have trained over 2,300 professional personnel in various sectors," he said.

Furthermore, the minister added that after the Second Karabakh War, entrepreneurs in the country created 5,100 workplaces for war veterans.

"We are also working to provide war veterans and families of martyrs with housing and cars," he said.

News.Az