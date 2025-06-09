Azerbaijani Air Force commander visits Uzbekistan

The visit commenced in Tashkent with a ceremonial tribute at Heydar Aliyev Square, where the Azerbaijani delegation laid flowers at the monument honoring the national leader of Azerbaijan.

General Islamzada held key meetings with Uzbekistan’s Defense Minister, Major General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, and Major General Burkhanov. Discussions centered on strengthening bilateral military cooperation, particularly in the areas of military aviation and air defense. Both sides emphasized the value of reciprocal visits and knowledge exchange between the two countries' armed forces.

The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Chirchik airbase and a military unit, where they reviewed operational conditions and gained insights into local military infrastructure and training practices.