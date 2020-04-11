Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Air Force’s helicopter units conduct training flights (VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Air Force’s helicopter units conduct training flights (VIDEO)

Helicopter units of the Azerbaijani Air Force launched training flights in accordance with the combat training plan approved by the country’s defense minister,

During the practical part of the training, helicopters that departed from the base airfield destroy the imaginary enemy's ground targets on the training ground by combat firing.

The tasks assigned during the training are successfully carried out by helicopter crews.

News about - Azerbaijani Air Force’s helicopter units conduct training flights (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijani Air Force’s helicopter units conduct training flights (VIDEO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      