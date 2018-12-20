Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine talks about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev has highlighted the causes and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as he was interviewed by local Fashion Diplomacy magazine, AZERTAC reports.

“During the military operations, neighbouring Armenia occupied a significant part of our country’s territory - about 20 percent. This conflict has not yet been resolved peacefully. In the OSCE, they call it a frozen conflict. But we can’t agree with that. After all, our soldiers and officers are still dying,” the ambassador said.

He also provided an insight into the history of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and spoke of joint projects implemented by the two countries. Ambassador Khudiyev praised Azerbaijan-Ukraine political dialogue and diplomatic cooperation.

News.Az

