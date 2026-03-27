Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs discuss normalisation process
Photo credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone call on Friday to discuss the normalisation process between the two countries, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the call, the two sides welcomed positive developments in advancing the normalisation process, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.
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Bayramov and Mirzoyan also discussed regional issues and cooperation within multilateral platforms.