Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs hold talks on regional issues

On March 12, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, his Iranian counterpart.

During the telephone conversation, the discussions revolved around the Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral and regional relations, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of political dialogue in fostering the existing Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

Underlining the strategic importance of joint projects implemented between Azerbaijan and Iran in the areas of energy, transport and investment, the parties emphasized that transport corridors passing through the territory of Iran, as well as infrastructure projects connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, open up new opportunities for the region.

The FMs noted the role of the intergovernmental economic commission in evolving trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

