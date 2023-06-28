Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have had a telephone conversation on June 28, News.Az reports.

The heads of state congratulated each other and both peoples on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and offered their best wishes.

During the telephone conversation, they expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations would continue to develop in all spheres and shared their views on the future development of allied relations.

News.Az