Azerbaijani Armed Forces do not fire on civilians - Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Azerbaijani Armed Forces do not fire on civilians - Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

The Armenian media disseminated false information about the alleged shelling of occupied Azerbaijani settlements by Azerbaijani Armed Forces by using various types of weapons, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

"Once again, we officially state that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces do not fire on the civilians and non-military infrastructure," the Defense Ministry said.

