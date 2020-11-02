Azerbaijani Armed Forces do not fire on civilians - Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
- 02 Nov 2020 20:43
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154167
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-armed-forces-do-not-fire-on-civilians-azerbaijans-defense-ministry Copied
The Armenian media disseminated false information about the alleged shelling of occupied Azerbaijani settlements by Azerbaijani Armed Forces by using various types of weapons, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
"Once again, we officially state that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces do not fire on the civilians and non-military infrastructure," the Defense Ministry said.
News.Az