Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers expected to meet in Washington soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to meet in Washington soon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a Cabinet meeting on Friday, News.Az reports.

“A meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned to take place soon in Washington. And I hope that the certain progress recorded during the previous Washington meeting will develop,” Pashinyan said.

Earlier, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said work is underway to determine the exact date for the next meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We hope that this meeting will take place in the near future. Usually, there is a practice of announcing the exact date of the meeting by the host country," Hajizada added.

News.Az