Azerbaijani army begins summer training period

In accordance with the combat training plan, the troops, army corps, formations, and military units of the Azerbaijan Army began a new training period, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The primary goals and objectives, as well as their fulfillment during the training period, were brought to the attention at the events held in all military units.

The training process in the Army will be organized and conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the orders of the Minister of Defense, taking into consideration the risks and real threats on land, at sea and in the air to increase the level of combat readiness of troops.

Due to the beginning of the summer training period, drill reviews were held, the condition of the material and technical base in the military units was checked.

The combat readiness training, which has shown its high effectiveness, was conducted in all military units on the first day of the summer training period.

News.Az