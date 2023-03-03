Azerbaijani army holds combat training sessions for mortar units (VIDEO)
- 02 Mar 2023 22:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182441
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-army-holds-combat-training-sessions-for-mortar-units-video Copied
Combat training sessions were held for the Azerbaijani Army’s mortar units in accordance with the combat training plan approved by the country’s defense minister.
The mortar units fulfilled the tasks on shooting exercises and destroyed the designated targets with high accuracy, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The tasks set in the classes, which were conducted by taking into account the advanced combat experience, were successfully accomplished.