Azerbaijani army neutralizes several strike UAVs of Armenian side

On May 11 and 12, the Armenian armed forces units in the Basarkechar region used attack UAVs from various directions against several Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar region, News.az reports.

Air targets were detected by Azerbaijan Army Units in time and neutralized before reaching the target as a result of the use of radio-electronic countermeasures.

The presented photo materials show the remains of attack UAVs.

News.Az