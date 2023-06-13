Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army positions subjected to fire in direction of Shusha - MoD

  • Azerbaijan
On June 13, at about 19:15, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in this direction.


News.Az 

