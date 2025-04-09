Azerbaijani army's positions come under Armenian fire again

Azerbaijani army's positions come under Armenian fire again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army's positions.

"On April 8, from 19:20 to 22:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Garaiman and Yukhari Shorja settlements of Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions, the ministry stated.



News.Az