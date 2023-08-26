Azerbaijani army suppresses another Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 26 at about 13:30 Armenian armed forces units in order to commit provocation attempted to take advantageous positions in front of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army, deployed in the direction of the Havush settlement of the Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Due to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the provocation of the opposing side, was immediately stopped, the Defense Ministry stated.

