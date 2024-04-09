Azerbaijani army’s positions once again subjected to Armenian fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 9, at about 10:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Istisu settlement using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Istisu settlement of Kalbajar district, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

“The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction,” the ministry said.

News.Az