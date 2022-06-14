Azerbaijani army’s tank units hold training drills (VIDEO)
- 14 Jun 2022 06:41
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174327
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-armys-tank-units-hold-training-drills-video Copied
The Azerbaijani Army’s tank units conducted various training exercises on driving and fire training in line with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
Tank crews overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and improved their driving skills.
Tasks on destroying targets were successfully accomplished in fire training exercises.