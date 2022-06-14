Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army’s tank units hold training drills (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani army’s tank units hold training drills (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani Army’s tank units conducted various training exercises on driving and fire training in line with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry told News.Az

Tank crews overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and improved their driving skills.

Tasks on destroying targets were successfully accomplished in fire training exercises.  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      