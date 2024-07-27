Azerbaijani athlete reaches Paris Olympics quarterfinals in rowing competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athlete Diana Dymchenko has reached the quarterfinals of the rowing competition at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Dymchenko competed in the women's 2,000-meter individual race.She took the third position among the five athletes in Group 5.Although the Azerbaijani athlete, who covered the distance in 7.52 minutes, lagged behind Alexandra Föster (Germany) and Desislava Angelova (Bulgaria), she outpaced Pham Thi Hue (Vietnam) and Saiyidah Aisyah (Singapore).The consolation round will be held on July 28, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals - from July 29 through August 1.

