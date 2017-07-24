Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani athlete upsets two Armenians - VIDEO

Azerbaijani fighter Ramazan Abdullayev defeated two Armenian athletes at the "Best of the Best" tournament in Georgia.

According to BAKU.WS, Abdullayev met with two Armenian sportsmen within the framework of the "Best of the best" promotion tournament in Georgia.

In the sport competition held according to the rules of K1, our compatriot defeated both Armenians and continued the fight in the tournament.

