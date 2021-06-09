Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses preparation for UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A videoconference meeting was held on June 9 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov dedicated to the process of organizing four final matches of the 2020 European Football Championship to be held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The reports on preparatory work were heard, as well as the relevant instructions were given during the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az