Azerbaijani CEC instructs district election commissions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) has given instructions to the district election commissions in connection with the meetings between MP candidates and voters, according to secki-2020.az.

These instructions were given at the CEC meeting on Feb. 1.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov stressed that the dates of meetings of candidates must not coincide.

Panahov said that in this regard, the district election commissions have a great responsibility.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

News.Az

News.Az