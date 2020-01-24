Azerbaijani, Chilean FMs exchange congratulatory letters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Chile Teodoro Ribera Neumann have exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his letter, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated his Chilean counterpart Teodoro Ribera Neumann on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Chile. He noted that the broadening cooperation based on the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding has enabled both states to develop bilateral and multilateral dialogue between two nations. The minister expressed his hope that establishment of the Embassies in both countries and his recent visit to Chile would give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Elmar Mammadyarov hailed Chile’s valuable support regarding the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan cemented by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

FM Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that the current level of cooperation established over the past years and the existing potential for future partnership create great opportunity for further expansion of cooperation for the benefit of both countries. Mammadyarov expressed his confidence that the joint efforts will continue for the development of multidimensional cooperation between the two countries based on common interests and values, as well as for the strengthening of ties, particularly within Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, and the country’s participation in the Pacific Alliance as an observer.

In his turn, Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera Neumann expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Chile and Azerbaijan. The Chilean minister stressed the importance of establishment of Embassies in both countries. Underlining Minister Elmar Mammadyarov’s official visit to Chile in 2019, Teodoro Ribera emphasized that fruitful meetings within the framework of the visit would have a positive impact on the development of bilateral relations.

The Chilean FM described the accession of Azerbaijan as an observer country to the Pacific Alliance as an important event in the development of cooperation between Chile and Azerbaijan. He wished success to Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Minister Teodoro Ribera Neumann expressed his confidence that both sides would continue joint efforts to further expand and strengthen cooperation between Chile and Azerbaijan.

