Azerbaijani citizen released in Montenegro stabbing case

Azerbaijani citizen Yagub Gurbanov, previously detained in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica over a stabbing incident, has been released.

Darko Maraš, Gurbanov's defense attorney, said that on October 30, key legal decisions were adopted in the criminal case against his client, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Gurbanov had been detained as a suspect under charges of "attempted murder" and remanded in custody for one month following an incident on October 26 in the Zabjelo district of Podgorica, which resulted in minor injuries to a local resident. However, evidence presented by the defense, including security camera footage from Gurbanov's building showing that he was at home during the incident, proved his innocence. On October 30, the Podgorica Higher Court lifted the detention order and released Gurbanov.

Maraš noted that the prosecution's claims were based solely on the victim's statement, while other evidence did not support it. Gurbanov will continue to be defended at liberty in the upcoming court proceedings.

Azerbaijan's diplomatic office in Montenegro also contacted Gurbanov by phone following his release.

