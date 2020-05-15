Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issued statement on anniversary of ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan made a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to News.Az, the statement reads:

"May 12 marked the 26th anniversary of the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressing the international community, draws attention to the deplorable condition of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani IDPs, who are still waiting for the restoration of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan has resulted in the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts, which constitute approximately one-fifth of the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The occupation policy of the Republic of Armenia has forced every tenth citizen of Azerbaijan to become an internally displaced person or refugee. Hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, including the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, have been expelled from their homes, deprived of their property and their fundamental human rights have not been restored over the years. The decision of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of "Chiragov and Others vs. Armenia" of 2015 has once again confirmed that the Republic of Armenia is directly responsible for the violation of human rights in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The international community has repeatedly condemned the military aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted resolutions Nos. 822, 853, 874 and 884 condemning the use of force against Azerbaijan and occupation of its territories, and reaffirming the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In those resolutions, the Security Council reaffirmed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan and demanded the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

While the ceasefire provides for the cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Armenian forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, a political solution to the conflict remains unresolved. The main factor impeding the settlement of the conflict is the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian armed forces. As confirmed by the OSCE, although the ceasefire regime has reduced active hostilities, no progress has been made towards the resolution of the conflict. Armenia's lack of political will continues to hinder this process.

Moreover, another factor openly hampering the peace process is the continuing violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian armed forces. The positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the line of contact and on the border with Armenia, as well as Azerbaijani settlements, continue to be regularly shelled by Armenia.

The policies and steps which were taken by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan during the ceasefire period, as well as attempts to change the material physical, demographic and cultural heritage of those territories and the illegal resettlement of populations from Armenia and other countries in those territories, testify to the intention to secure the annexation of the occupied territories.

Against the background of all the abovementioned, various documents continue to be circulated on behalf of the illegal regime established by Armenia in the occupied territories, but these steps have no legal basis and are absolutely groundless. This is nothing but attempts to evade responsibility for Armenia's illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories and atrocities committed against the Azerbaijani civilian population.

Armenia must understand that no peace can be achieved that contradicts the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms and principles of international law. The fact of the military occupation of Azerbaijani territories will not allow Armenia to achieve the desired political result. The legal basis for the conflict settlement is set out in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The achievement of peace, security and stability will be possible if the Armenian armed forces immediately and unconditionally withdraw from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan, ensure the right of all internally displaced persons to return to their homes, and fully restore the internationally recognized territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

News.Az









News.Az