Azerbaijani composer prepares for music festival in France

The music festival to be held in France’s Giverny city this year is dedicated to the “Silk Way” topic, and outstanding Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizade has been charged with composing new music for the festival.

The French bureau of Report News Agency informs that the goal of this year’s festival is to revive the science and knowledge that contributed to the evolution of the countries located on the Great Silk Way with the strength of the Azerbaijani composer’s music and present it to music lovers.

The renowned Azerbaijani musician will perform a number of her works, as well as the long-awaited new music, at the festival on August 17-27.

Outstanding pianist Jean-Claude Vanden (Belgium), famous violinist Michel Stross (France), Nikita Boriso-Glebski (Russia) and legendary singer Charon Coste (of French-Canadian origin) are among the musicians who will perform works of Firangiz Alizade.

