Azerbaijani defense industry minister visits pavilions at IDEF-2023 in Istanbul

Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev has visited pavilions at the “IDEF-2023” International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

The minister familiarized himself with defense products and new technologies exhibited by Türkiye’s “TUSAS”, “ASELSAN”, “SANLAB”, “ARMELSAN”, “SDT Space & Defence Technologies” and other companies.

Minister Madat Guliyev also held bilateral meetings with the leaderships of “TUSAS” and “ASELSAN” companies.


