Azerbaijani defense minister attends CIS Ministerial Council meeting

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Russia, took part in a regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the participating countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the meeting participants visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow and laid wreaths and flowers on it. A photo was taken.

Then the issues on the agenda were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az