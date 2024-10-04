Azerbaijani defense minister heads to Türkiye for TEKNOFEST festival

Azerbaijani defense minister heads to Türkiye for TEKNOFEST festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Türkiye on a working visit.

Minister Hasanov is scheduled to participate in the TEKNOFEST 2024 Aerospace and Technology festival to be held in Adana, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az. As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani defense minister will also hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler.

News.Az