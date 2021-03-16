Azerbaijani defense minister informed on latest exercises of troops (PHOTO/VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov heard the reports of commanders of the types of troops, commanders of the Army Corps, and relevant officers about the progress of the Operational-Tactical Exercises. The reports were made on the terrain board.

Simultaneously, in accordance with the exercise plan, on the basis of the data obtained as a result of the terrain reconnaissance, the tasks and the organization of the interoperability between the troops were clarified on the terrain board.

The Minister gave relevant instructions concerning the control of troops.

News.Az