Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and Military Prosecutor’s Office sign joint action plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the "National Security Concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a Joint Action Plan for 2023 in the field of suppressing all manifestations of terrorism and extremism was signed between the country’s Ministry of Defense and Military Prosecutor’s Office.

Moreover, a Joint Action Plan was signed between the two structures in the field of strengthening the rule of law and military discipline, as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijan Army during the current year, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the plan, the time and place, as well as the responsible persons for events to be held with servicemen have been determined.

At the meetings to be organized during 2023 in the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, it is planned to carry out relevant activities aimed at improving the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthening discipline and law, as well as eliminating existing problems.

News.Az