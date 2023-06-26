Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s leadership visits Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 26, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s leadership visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) on the occasion of Armed Forces Day, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and tribute was paid to his memory.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry also honored the memory of the prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then the leadership of the Ministry came to the Alley of Shehids and visited the graves of Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath in front of the "Eternal Flame" memorial. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The souls of all martyrs were honored with deep respect and reverence.

News.Az