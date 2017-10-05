Azerbaijani delegation attends session of International Anticorruption Academy

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prosecutor General, head of Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev and including Foreign Ministry officials and representatives of tax authorities have attended the 6th session of the Assembly of Parties of the International Anticorruption Academy’s (IACA) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Addressing the session, Aliyev highlighted legislative and institutional reforms carried out in the country under President Ilham Aliyev to fight against corruption. He highlighted the role of the Prosecutor General’s Office and ASAN service centers in preventing corruption and bribery in the country, AzerTag reports.

Aliyev also drew the audience`s attention to the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and IACA, underlining the achievements of Azerbaijan in this field.

The session focused on organizational and legal aspects of the Academy's activity, and a number of important documents have been developed to improve the role of the organization in strengthening the global fight against corruption.

The session participants hailed the Azerbaijani delegation`s active involvement in preparation and adoption of the documents.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held bilateral meetings with IACA head Martin Kreutner, as well as delegations from Egypt and other countries. They exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in combating corruption.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Egypt Tural Rzayev attended the meetings.

News.Az

