Azerbaijani delegation led by FM Mammadyarov to attend 26th OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will attend the 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) which will take place on 5 and 6 December 2019 at Incheba Expo Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The event will be held under the slogan of Slovakia’s 2019 OSCE Chairmanship: For people, dialogue and stability. Nearly 40 foreign ministers from the OSCE’s 57 participating States will join the meeting.

Ministers, senior diplomats and policy-makers from the participating States and OSCE Partners for Co-operation will discuss the most pressing security challenges facing security in Europe and beyond, and chart the way forward for the OSCE’s working agenda.

The Ministerial Council is the central decision-making and governing body of the OSCE. The meeting, held annually, provides the Foreign Ministers of the 57 OSCE participating States an opportunity to review and assess the Organization’s activities and strengthen the dialogue on security issues in the OSCE area.

