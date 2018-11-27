Azerbaijani delegation rejects PABSEC anniversary medal at Yerevan meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the 52nd plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) General Assembly, which has kicked off Tuesday in Yerevan, Armenia, four delegations have declined from receiving the anniversary medals of this organization, the Armenian media reported.

After his welcoming remarks at the event, Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan announced that all national delegations were to be awarded on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of this organization. However, the delegations from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Ukraine have turned down the respective medals.

A representative of the Georgian delegation stated that the head of their delegation was declining from this award and asking not to discuss this matter.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Eldar Guliyev, said it had been a short time since he was holding this position, and therefore his conscience did not allow him to receive such a high award.

The head of the Turkish delegation stated that he did not have the honor to accept this medal.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation had not arrived in Armenia, and he had declined from this medal in writing.

News.Az

News.Az