Azerbaijani delegation visits China

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy, co-chairman of Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation Shahin Mustafayev is on a visit to the People’s Republic of China, AZERTAC reports.

The first day of the trip saw Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev attend the opening ceremony of the First China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping also attended the opening ceremony.

Organized at National Exhibition and Convention Center, the exhibition brought together more than 3,000 companies from 170 countries. The first import exhibition in China features over 100 new products and technologies.

More than 180 products of more than 30 Azerbaijani companies are showcased in food, agricultural products and services pavilions.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister Shahin Mustafayev viewed the First China International Import Expo.

The delegation also attended “One belt, One road: ecological agriculture and food security” forum as part of the First China International Import Expo exhibition.

Addressing the event, Minister Mustafayev hailed the Azerbaijan-China relations which are based on the principles of mutual respect and friendship.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov, Acting President of Azerbaijan Investment and Export Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, and Deputy chairman of the Food Security Agency Rufat Rustamzade then participated in “Trade and investments” event which was held as part of the forum.

