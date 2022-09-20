Azerbaijani Embassy in France releases statement regarding Armenian extremists' attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Embassy in France has released a statement regarding Armenian extremists' attacks on embassy building in Paris, News.az reports citing Twitter page of Embassy.

The Statement reads that the Embassy demands that French authorities take appropriate measures after the assault on the Azerbaijani embassy building in Paris by Armenian extremists living in this country: "We demand from the French authorities:

1. A comprehensive investigation should be conducted on the attack of Armenian radical groups on September 18, 2022;

2. Giving it a legal assessment;

3. Eliminate the damage caused by this attack;

4. In accordance with the reciprocity principle, it should be ensured that there is a 24/7 police presence in front of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Paris and the cultural service building, because they are under constant threat of such acts."

News.Az