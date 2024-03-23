Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia reports no appeals regarding terrorist attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia has not received any appeals from Azerbaijani citizens regarding the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, News.az reports, referring to the embassy.

The Embassy states that following the terrorist attack on March 22, 2024, at Crocus City Hall concert hall, Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu has directed all staff members to report to their workplaces at the diplomatic mission despite the holidays.

"Throughout the night, a duty was formed to provide emergency aid if our residents requested it. However, there have been no appeals to the embassy so far. When initial casualty reports from the terrorist attack surfaced, the embassy closely monitored all incoming information. Sevinj Rustamova was initially listed but later deleted from the amended list. Nonetheless, among the dead is an Azerbaijani named Vugar Huseynov, born in 1983 and most certainly a Russian citizen. The Embassy of Azerbaijan is presently taking all required steps to verify this information, including locating the deceased's body and contacting their family and acquaintances. Once verified, the embassy will promptly share updates on its Telegram channel," the embassy said.

The identities of 41 victims killed during the terrorist assault have been made public. It was presumed that Huseynov Vugar, born in 1983 and named on the list, was an Azerbaijani citizen.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 115 people.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

News.Az