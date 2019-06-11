Azerbaijani Embassy sends note to Russian MFA regarding Fuad Abbasov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In connection with the failed deportation of Fuad Abbasov from the Russian Federation and his return to the temporary detention center in the town of Korolev, Moscow Region, we inform you that the consular section of the embassy daily contacts him," Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia told APA's Moscow bureau.

The message of the embassy notes that on June 11, 2019, the embassy staff held a regular meeting with Fuad Abbasov, familiarized themselves with the conditions of his detention. "Moreover, in order to clarify the situation, the embassy sent a corresponding note to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as letters to other relevant government agencies. After receiving the response of the Russian side, additional information will be given to the press. We, once again inform the public that the embassy is keeping the issue under control, taking all possible measures within its authority."

Note that Khimki City Court in Moscow Region has decided to deport Fuad Abbasov from Russia. The decision was appealed to the Moscow Regional Court. However, the court refused the appeal.

News.Az

